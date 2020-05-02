Family, friends throw surprise drive-by parade for quarantined Hickory assisted living worker

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - A family dedicated to the service of others continues to hang strong tonight in light of COVID-19.
Four years ago, WBTV shared the story of Bradley Long, who was a Sherrills Ford firefighter. On June 6, 2016, Long died while searching for a missing man on Lake Norman.
When Bradley went underwater, he never resurfaced. He was 28 years old when he died.
Long’s sister Amy spoke exclusively with WBTV News after his death. Nearly four years later, Amy has been away from her kids and family for 19 days. She's been working at an assisted living home during this pandemic.
Amy is now enduring another struggle after she tested positive for COVID-19 last week.
She’s in a Hickory hotel, quarantined for 14-days. Amy’s older brother Chad, who is a Lincoln County Deputy, organized a drive-by parade in support of his sister. Cars and firetrucks lined up outside the hotel.
Family and loved ones stood outside with loving messages. WBTV was at the hotel as Amy was looking out the window, clearly emotional. Even from a distance, her family wanted her to know they're with her.
“I get on her all the time of how much she volunteers at school and running the concession stand and doing things at school and that’s all she wants to do is give, give, give, so I was so thankful to have these people come out and give back to her,” her father Jerry Long said.
