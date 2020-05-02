SCDNR reports the beginnings of sea turtle nesting season

The department says the ongoing COVID-19 global health crisis is expected to reshape sea turtle nest protection efforts this year. Typically, over 1,300 volunteers from 30 different nest protection programs spend the summer months patrolling South Carolina’s beaches each morning for crawls, the telltale tracks left by a female sea turtle as it trundles ashore. Due to current guidelines meant to safeguard employee and community safety, the volunteer network has been restricted until beaches across the state fully reopen and state employees are permitted to fully return to the field.