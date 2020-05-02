S.C. restaurants prepare to reopen when ‘Home or Work’ order is lifted

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Gov. Henry McMaster announced that the statewide "Home or Work" order will be lifted on Monday.
WBTV spoke to many people who are extremely excited about the move.
The governor said that restaurants throughout South Carolina may provide outdoor customer dining services in addition to existing take out, curbside and delivery services.
Patios at restaurants will be permitted to open back up to customers.
However, there will still be some social distancing restrictions.
Tables must be eight feet apart from each other and there can be no more than eight people at a table.
Restaurants must sanitize after each service.
A restaurant manager told WBTV that this might change the way people shop or dine out, by emphasizing more local businesses.
WBTV also talked to delivery drivers as well who said they expect an uptick and change in people delivering.
Others were concerned about meeting a standard of testing before opening up.
“A lot of people are saying we’re going too slow and a lot of people say we’re going too fast,” McMaster said. "I think we’re going just right. "
Gov. McMaster says there will be more reopening announcements coming soon.
