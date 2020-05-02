Rowan-Cabarrus Community College R3 Career Services assists the community during COVID-19 crisis

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - During a stressful time when COVID-19 coronavirus restrictions have resulted in job losses for many local workers, Rowan-Cabarrus Community College’s R3 (ReFocus, ReTrain, ReEmploy) career services are available online or by phone to assist people with career planning.
The College’s R3 career coaches have served more than 140 people as businesses have closed or significantly cut staff in response to local recommendations and statewide stay at home orders. Team members have assisted with job coaching, career planning, job preparation programs, scholarship opportunities for workplace certifications, resume building, career skill certification and more. Services are open to those who have experienced temporary or permanent job loss, as well as those considering a new career path.
“COVID-19 has brought a wave of unemployment unlike any other layoff we have experienced,” said Keri Allman, R3 Director. “Rowan-Cabarrus’s R3 services have been available to the community since the closing of Pillowtex in 2003 and for area layoffs since that time, and we are here now. We have career coaches ready to assist you by phone or online, right from your home.”
In addition to general career planning services, specific job preparation options are available, including the Certified Production Technician course offered through the NC Manufacturing Institute and the College’s new Certified Logistics Technician course that certifies candidates to work in logistics facilities for local companies such as Chewy, ALDI or Dillard’s.
“Connecting to R3 Career Services was a lot easier than I had anticipated,” said client Jeff Gracer. “They communicated with me remotely and helped me with my resume, certification testing, and computer skills. Given our current situation with COVID-19 and the stay at home order in place, I’m truly grateful to have the opportunity to train and learn skill sets needed to pursue a new career path."
With the uncertainty that accompanies the COVID-19 orders, the College’s services are more relevant than ever for those who wish to use their time at home to hone their current skills, build new ones or even plan for a different career once restrictions are lifted.
The College is offering a special menu of workshops designed to help people explore new career options, build job skills and learn effective strategies to search for employment.
Topics include resume building, navigating online meetings and training, mastering virtual interviews, certifying current work skills, boosting computer skills from home, using LinkedIn, introduction to real estate careers, exploring healthcare careers, and ideas for new career choices during and after COVID-19. Special training also is available for people with criminal backgrounds who are searching for employment.
“We are all navigating uncharted territory right now, but Rowan-Cabarrus is here, as always, adjusting and reacting to current needs so that we can be available and ready to assist the communities we serve,” said Dr. Carol S. Spalding, president of Rowan-Cabarrus.
Anyone interested in R3 career services may call 704-216-7201 or email r3@rccc.edu. To learn more about special workshops, visit www.rccc.edu/r3/courses-workshops. For more information about Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, please visit www.rccc.edu or call 704-216-RCCC (7222).
