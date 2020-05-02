Providence Day School raises $150,000 donation for Loaves & Fishes organization

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A school community in Charlotte has raised more than $150,000 for the Loaves & Fishes organization that helps provide food for families in need.
Parents, alumni, faculty and staff from Providence Day School raised the money in just three days.
Loaves & Fishes provides groceries for community members at pantries located in Mecklenburg County. The organization’s executive director, Tina Postel, spoke to WBTV about the need for donations right now.
“I will tell you there are a lot more families struggling - families that just a few short weeks ago were gainfully employed and now don’t know where their next paycheck is going to come from,” said Postel.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the organization is setting up mobile distribution sites at different locations across the community where clients can pick up their groceries in a drive-through format.
Several families were picking up groceries at St. Giles Presbyterian Church Friday afternoon.
“A lot of people are doing not so okay,” said Jasmine Ervin, a client picking up food. “We need the help and there are people that are gonna help us be helped.”
Lisa Howell, a volunteer with Migrant Assistance Project, said she was picking up food for two different families at the distribution site Friday.
“I’m picking up for some families, our immigrant neighbors, and so a lot of the parents have lost their jobs because of this and so they really have a need,” said Howell.
Dima Daher, the president of the Providence Day Parents Association, said the school community decided to launch an impromptu fundraiser to help families in need.
“You can’t be watching the news and seeing the lines of cars of people that are waiting in lines at the food banks and just not have that move something in you,” said Daher in an interview with WBTV.
She said the school community aimed to raise $25,000, but far surpassed that goal in just three days. They have now raised more than $150,000 for Loaves & Fishes.
“We have a wonderful community. I knew that we have a wonderful community at Providence Day School, but looking at the number it just reconfirms that. It makes me appreciate it even more,” said Daher.
Postel said the Providence Day donation will allow Loaves & Fishes to keep families stocked with groceries for weeks to comes.
“Times are hard for people and now we don’t have to worry about where the food’s going to come from,” said Postel.
