Not all business owners are jumping at the chance to reopen on May 8

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - You won’t be able to go to all of your favorite businesses come May 8.
Some business owners say they are not feeling pressured to open right away, even if they’ve suffered some financial losses throughout this COVID-19 pandemic.
The owner of the 9Rounds gym in Gastonia is using the extra time to make sure her business is truly ready and let her members know of the changes that are coming once it’s time to reopen.
Easing back into business is what feels like the best call for Julie Spitzer and her gym.
Instead of reopening on May 8, she’s holding off for a few days and will open gym doors on May 11.
“It’s not just a matter of a date on the calendar and prepare for that," Spitzer said. “We have to make sure almost everyone daily and weekly are changing how comfortable they are out in public.”
Spitzer told WBTV that it could be easier to open right away because she’s lost up 25 percent of gym members.
“We’ve had members who’ve frozen their account, ended their account and fitness is something that is just not a huge priority for people who are being put in financial hardships themselves,” Spitzer said.
Spitzer also said safety and health are something she doesn’t want to gamble with.
“If we open too soon and those measures aren’t in place, it could be more detrimental than waiting an extra week or two until we’re ready and the comfort level of our members is a little bit higher,” Spitzer said.
To make sure social distancing guidelines are followed, there will now be a limit on the number of people who are inside the gym at one time.
“[It’s necessary] to take those extreme measures with distancing and making sure our cleaning supply is on such a fanatic basis,” Spitzer said.
Spitzer said her business could also struggle bouncing back if people have found home workouts to be more convenient.
She said 9Rounds is working on a way to serve members online without losing more memberships.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.