New worry for Charlotte restaurants: Rehiring staff who get ‘more money by not working’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Charlotte Observer) - As North Carolina prepares to start reopening this month amid the coronavirus crisis, some Charlotte restaurant owners say they have a new problem: workers are getting paid more by unemployment than if they came back to the job.
“Many staff members do not want to come back to work because they can make more money by not working,” said Doug Bell, managing partner of RoCo Holdings. “This problem will accelerate once we are allowed to open for some dine-in business.”
RoCo Holdings, which includes The Roasting Company at Montford Park, Plaza Midwood and Rock Hill, Eddie’s Place and Providence Road Sundries, closed dining rooms on March 17 under Gov. Roy Cooper’s stay-at-home order.
Pre-COVID-19, the restaurants had about 125 employees. Operating as take-out only, there are about 30 workers.
RoCo Holdings isn’t alone.
Mital Naik, owner of Brazz Carvey & Brazilian Steakhouse in uptown Charlotte, wants to reopen his dining room as soon as it’s allowed. According to Cooper’s plan which allows businesses to reopen in phases, dining in at restaurants could resume as soon as the last week of May.
But Naik said it won’t be easy. Some of his part-time workers, who can earn up to $18 an hour with tips working about 25 hours a week, are earning more on unemployment.
That’s because there’s an additional $600 a week added to unemployment benefits under the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation as part of the CARES Act, on top of what the state pays. North Carolina’s maximum unemployment payment is $350.
So a full-time restaurant worker earning $720 a week from an $18 per hour job could see up to $950 a week from the unemployment changes, Bell said.
“A couple (employees) have said they don’t want to come back because they’re making more collecting unemployment,” Naik said. “The CARES Act caters to the service industry but is not beneficial to us.”
UNINTENDED CONSEQUENCES
Under the federal stimulus package, the CARES Act boosts pay for the unemployed, while the separate Personal Paycheck Protection program increases financial aid to small businesses.
The problem is the two programs aren’t working together.
With the increase in unemployment compensation, over half the people getting unemployment are receiving more than what they would have earned working, said Wells Fargo senior economist Mark Vitner.
“This is the result of a program that has very good intentions and having some unintended consequences,” Vitner said.
He said about 36% of the 30 million U.S. job losses in the last six weeks have been at restaurants.
The additional employment compensation ends July 31.
The PPP loan is only forgiven if all employees are kept on the payroll for eight weeks, and at least 75% of the loan goes to payroll. A company must be back to full payroll by June 30.
“This could obviously be a problem if restrictions are still in place for restaurants in particular, but many small businesses as well,” Bell said. “Most restaurants are in limbo on this issue.”
The two programs also are run by different groups. The PPP is through the U.S. Small Business Administration and the other program runs through state unemployment insurance offices.
“Those two plans could have been coordinated,” said UNC Charlotte professor and economist John Connaughton. “It was not well thought out.”
Bell said his full-time staff earn $15 an hour, and up to $18 with tips.
“However, they can make the equivalent of $23.75 hour on unemployment,” Bell said. “We are having a difficult time getting staff to come back to work.”
Bell said the unemployment payments are making it difficult to get staff back. But, he said, it’s also hard to decide how to use the PPP loan not knowing how many workers to bring back or if restaurants will be operating at full capacity by the end of June.
Naik, who also received a PPP loan, said because he’s unable to bring back all of his workers, he’s going to use the loan as a low-interest tool to help rev up business. Neither Naik nor Bell disclosed the amount of their loan.