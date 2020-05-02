‘My feet could make a difference.’ 9-year-old’s 100-mile run benefits COVID-19 relief

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (Charlotte Observer) - Nine-year-old C.J. Baucom is using his love of running to help others during the coronavirus pandemic.
C.J., who belongs to the Run Cabarrus cross country team, figured what better way to raise donations for those in need than through a 100-mile, month-long benefit run.
“I thought my feet could make a difference,” C.J., who lives in Harrisburg with his parents and two siblings, told The Charlotte Observer.
C.J. started his “Running for Good: 100 Miles for a Cause” benefit on April 18.
On Thursday, he surpassed the 50-mile mark. He ran 3.38 miles that day, bringing his total to 51.43 miles over 13 days. He has raised $2,005 so far for Cabarrus County-based Cooperative Christian Ministry to help those in need during the COVID-19 crisis.
C.J. runs in his Bridgepointe subdivision, the North Carolina Research Campus in Kannapolis, Pharr Mill Park in Harrisburg and Frank Liske Park in Concord. He typically runs 3.3 miles a day, he said, but logged 4.04 miles on Wednesday, April 29.
C.J., who also plays competitive soccer, is a third-grader at Bradford Preparatory School in Charlotte. He is the son of Chad and Stephanie Baucom. His sister, Kylie, is 10, and his brother, Cooper, is 6.
“Because COVID-19 has made a lot of people lose their jobs, they are needing more support than ever,” C.J. said. “And the Cooperative Christian Ministry is helping with food and housing.”
Fans on Facebook cheer him on and thank him.
“Nice work, CJ,” Run Cabarrus leaders posted. “Your Run Cabarrus teammates are super proud of you.”
“Way to go CJ!” Cooperative Christian Ministry leaders posted. “Thank you for doing what you love and supporting us along the way! We appreciate you!”