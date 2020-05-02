Mental health need a boost? Rowan Public Library wants to help

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan Public Library is offering a virtual session to deal with mental health issues during the pandemic.
This free Zoom session with a therapist from the Center for Emotional Health will allow participants to learn tips to help cope with the stress of these uncertain times. This interactive program also allows participants to ask questions and get answers from a licensed mental health professional.
Participants can download Zoom for free (visit Zoom.us for more information) or dial in to join the meeting.
To participate, email info@rowancountync.gov with your name, phone number, and email address. This information will only be shared with the Center for Emotional Health; their staff will send you the Zoom Meeting information.
Potential participants can also call RPL’s Central Line, 980-432-8670, to submit their registration information and/or to learn more about Zoom.
