Dozens protest to reopen Rowan County

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Dozens gathered in front of the Rowan County Courthouse on Saturday morning to protest Gov. Roy Cooper’s order to stay at home.
The protest modeled similar ones held in Raleigh and Charlotte, and was designed to push Cooper to reopen businesses in North Carolina.
Protesters carried signs, including ones saying “church is essential” and asking Cooper “who cuts your hair?”
Less than three miles from the protest, more than 100 residents and staff have tested positive for COVID-19 at The Citadel at Salisbury nursing home. At least 16 people there have died from the coronavirus.
According to Saturday statistics from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, 388 Rowan County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus and 24 have died.
