Deputies seek woman accused of licking hands, touching items in restaurant

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman wanted for constantly licking her hands and touching items in a restaurant located on Peach Orchard Road.
According to the incident report, a woman wearing sunglasses and a Champion one-piece jumpsuit entered the Sub Station II and ordered food and a drink. Before paying, the woman licked her fingers as she was getting the money to give to the store employee. As her sub was being made, the woman licked her palm and rubbed her hand over the store’s debit machine. Shortly after that, she licked quarters and put them in the tip jar and left the store without her food.
Before she left, the woman said, “It’s in God’s hands now.” According to officials, the woman said she would be back.
The store owner told deputies he did not see where the woman went after she left the restaurant.
If you know this woman’s identity or whereabouts, please call the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 803-436-2161.
You may also contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:
PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.
MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.
