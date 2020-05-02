Crowds visit Charlotte parks, greenways on first weekend of vehicle access reopening

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It was a near picture-perfect weather day in the Charlotte area on Saturday.
The sun was out, enticing cooped up residents to step outside.
While parks have been open to the public, Mecklenburg County leaders had closed entrances for vehicles into parks, greenways and nature preserves.
On Thursday, county health officials eased some restrictions by opening those gateways.
This is the first weekend people were permitted to drive into the parks and greenways in Mecklenburg County.
People took advantage of the beautiful weather, while county leaders continue to urge them to follow the social distancing guidelines.
Currently, North Carolina is under a stay-at-home order until May 8.
State health leaders are encouraged that phase one of North Carolina’s reopening plan will begin next week, which means more essential businesses can open.
Several Charlotte-area malls are expected to open for customers on May 8, with social distancing measures in place.
Channel 9 saw crowds of people at Freedom and Romare Bearden parks in Charlotte.
For the most part, park visitors were abiding by the social distance guidelines.
A decent crowd also appeared at Jetton Park on Lake Norman.
