Charlotte Motor Speedway and OneBlood are partnering for Friday blood drive

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - As part of Charlotte Motor Speedway’s efforts to serve and strengthen the community during the current pandemic they are hosting a blood drive on Friday, May 8th from 10am – 7pm.
In the coming weeks, hospitals will resume surgeries meaning there will be an increased need for blood donations. All blood donors will receive a T-shirt and wellness checkup at the time of donation. In addition to following all FDA guidelines, OneBlood has implemented additional social distancing safety protocols to protect donors and staff. We ask that all donors make an appointment to help with following social distancing guidelines.
Those who wish to donate blood can make their appointment at oneblood.org/speedway.
It is Safe to Donate Blood. The U.S. Surgeon General and the FDA have stated that it remains safe to donate blood and that it is safe to attend blood drives.
All blood centers are regulated by the FDA and must follow strict guidelines on how they operate. OneBlood meets all FDA guidelines and all team members follow strict safety protocols including:
- All OneBlood staff are required to wear masks.
- All OneBlood phlebotomists wear medical gloves that are changed for each donation.
- Blood donors should follow the guidelines for wearing masks in the county where the blood drive is taking place.
- All donor-touched areas and equipment are disinfected after every donation. This includes, donor beds, registration tablets, blood-pressure cuff and hemoglobin sensors.
- A sterile collection set is used for every donation.
- Every donor receives a mini-physical that includes a temperature check to ensure donors are healthy and well on the day of donation.
- Only people who are healthy are eligible to donate blood.
Social Distancing at Blood Drives and Donor Centers
OneBlood has implemented additional social distancing safety protocols including:
- Blood Drives: Only a certain number of people will be permitted on the Big Red Bus at any one time. Donors will be asked to provide their cell phone number so they can wait in their car or outside the bloodmobile. They will be called when it is their turn to come aboard the bus to donate blood.
Generally healthy people age 16 or older who weigh at least 110 pounds can donate blood. Photo ID is required. To learn more about the importance of blood donation and how donors can target the power of their blood type visit oneblood.org.
