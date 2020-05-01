Young, healthy CaroMont nurse who tested positive for COVID-19 extubated after two weeks on ventilator

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A CaroMont Health nurse who tested positive for COVID-19 at the beginning of April was extubated this week and is slowly recovering.
Alyssa Lobosco just turned 23 on Saturday, April 25, but she wasn’t awake to celebrate. Her parents, Dawn and Pete Lobosco, celebrated her birthday by watching their daughter via Facetime in the ICU while she received oxygen.
Three weeks prior, Alyssa was working a nightshift at CaroMont Health. She texted a picture of herself garbed in personal protective gear to her dad. About six hours later she started feeling ill.
“3 o’clock in the morning she shoots a picture to my wife of a thermometer with a low grad temp,” Petet Lobosco said.
On Monday, Alyssa was tested for COVID-19. The results were positive, and her symptoms were getting worse. She was admitted to Carolinas Medical Center on Wednesday. By Friday, her parents were on their way to Charlotte from their home in New Jersey.
“She said she felt like she was dying,” Pete Lobosco said.
Alyssa’s mom is also a nurse. She says she saw serious cases of COVID-19 while working in New Jersey, and she knew her daughter was headed for a rough course.
“It wasn’t good. I knew a lot, but wish I didn’t,” Dawn said. “This virus is really fast and when it hits the lungs - since we’ve seen it up north - within a day it can be ten times worse.”
On Easter Sunday, Alyssa was intubated. She would rely on a ventilator to keep her alive for the next two weeks. Her parents weren’t sure she would make it.
But unlike many severe cases of COVID-19, Alyssa slowly got better. On Sunday, April 26th, one day after she turned 23, she was extubated. This week her parents say she has slowly started communicating back to them on Facetime calls.
“We told her a little bit of what happened, and she starts balling and crying,” Pete Lobosco said. “All the support she’s gotten here and everywhere,” Dawn Lobosco said.
The Loboscos say she should be released from the ICU soon and are hoping to take her home to New Jersey to recover shortly thereafter.
They say their daughter’s case serves as a reminder that, even if you’re young and healthy, you are susceptible.
“Until I saw my daughter and the way her conditions are, I did a total turn around. It’s as real as it gets,” Pete Lobosco said.
The Loboscos do not know how their daughter contracted COVID-19. They say she has no underlying health conditions.
