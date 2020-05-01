15-year-old Mooresville girl found safe after search

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 15-year-old girl reported missing from Mooresville Thursday night has been found.
Mooresville Police Department and Mooresville Fire Rescue used drones to search for 15-year-old Selena after she was last seen at the intersection of Montebello and Plantation Ridge Drive.
Around 8 a.m. Friday, Mooresville police said Selena was found safe.
Officials say crews searched in the Morrison Plantation neighborhood. Where Selena was found was not provided.
Residents were told crews may be searching close to homes with flashlights Thursday.
