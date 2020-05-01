Winthrop alumni couple and infant son fight, recover from coronavirus

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A couple, both graduates of Winthrop University, fought a battle against the coronavirus, along with their infant son - and all three have recovered.
Dakota McDonald started March with flu-like symptoms: a 102 degree fever, body shakes, cough and fatigue.
In an interview with Winthrop University, Dakota’s wife, Morgan Barradale McDonald, said she told him to go to the doctor immediately, especially since he had been around their 5-month-old son, Wells.
A week later, Morgan found out that Dakota had tested positive for the coronavirus.
“We were in utter disbelief,” Morgan said. “How could this happen to us, and where did [Dakota] get it? We had not traveled. This brought such a mix of emotions and fear to our little household.”
Then, 5-month-old Wells developed a high fever - he had also tested positive for the virus.
“As I spent hours in the ER pacing back and forth and praying over my little one, all I could think about was how precious his little life was and how resilient his body would need to be in order to fight this,” Morgan said. “I prayed so hard that it was just his little two teeth coming in, and that’s what was causing his symptoms.”
Morgan herself then began feeling sick
The McDonald family battled the virus for the next 18 days with fever reducers and rest. Their church family left meals and games on their front porch.
The couple, who live in Chapin, South Carolina, say they have learned so much from their defeat of COVID-19.
“Never think you are invincible to anything,” said Morgan, who majored in special education with an emphasis on severe and profound disabilities. “You never know how young, old or, in our case, in our healthy 20s, how life can take a sudden toll. We can’t take one moment for granted.”
The experience has made her desire quality time with loved ones more than ever, she added.
“We have been positive through this whole process, because that is the only way to truly survive such a pandemic,” she said. “We have healed and are beyond grateful.”
