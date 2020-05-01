What does a socially-distanced restaurant look like? Owners are trying to figure that out.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Restaurant owners are eager to open their doors to customers and start providing more than just to-go services. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper says that will be part of Phase 2 in his reopening plan and could be just weeks away from happening.
For the next few weeks, restaurant managers and owners are preparing for Phase 2 and asking the question, “What does a socially-distanced restaurant look like?”
“We have a lounge area, we’re going to remove that and place a table over there on the side,” said Andre Lomeli, Owner of Mal Pan.
He opened up the Mexican restaurant in December.
Just months later, Lomeli had to figure out how to operate the restaurant under COVID-19 restrictions.
The new challenge will be implementing social distancing guidelines.
“The bar stools, we’re taking them out. We’ll basically have two on the end, two on the other end and then two around the bend so they’re spaced apart," Lomeli said.
Gov. Cooper said this week that he’s hopeful the state will have seen enough improvement in the data to start phase one of the plan on May 8 when his executive order is set to expire.
Phase two would likely start a few weeks later.
“We’re ready to open. If they were to give us the green light today, we would do so, and we would do responsibly but it’s out of our hands," Lomeli said.
At Pinky's WestSide Grill, they're anxious to open up to full service as well.
“There’s still a lot of apprehensions. It’s really weird. I’ve never seen anything like it,” said Greg Auten, owner of Pinky’s. “You used to engage with people, now you walk right by or try to create more distance. These are interesting times.”
Both owners say they think COVID19 will have a lasting impact on the restaurant industry.
“I think more business owners will be more conservative with their capital just because an event like this is going to be in the back of their minds,” Lomeli said.
Lomeli thinks that to-go services will be more important in the future.
“I hope things don’t push people away and people become more separated because there’s enough separation,” Auten said.
Along with tables being spaced further apart, restaurant managers are talking about retraining their staff to work with masks and keeping doors open to allow fresh air.
