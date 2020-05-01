Warm and dry weekend; rain chances early next week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This weekend will feature cool mornings and warm afternoons.
Saturday morning will start off with low temperatures in the 40s with mostly sunny skies helping temperatures to quickly warm into the upper 70s by the afternoon.
Sunday will start off with morning lows in the 50s with afternoon high temperatures warming into the mid-80s.
A cold front will move into the Carolinas on Monday which will give us the chance for some isolated rain, as afternoon high temperatures remain in the lower 80s.
Tuesday looks to be our best chance for rain next week with scattered rain showers and a few thunderstorms possible.
At this point, 0.25 inches to 0.75 inches of rainfall is possible for Tuesday. Tuesday afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 70s.
A few rain showers will linger for Wednesday with high temperatures remaining in the upper 70s.
Milder temperatures return for Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.
Thursday looks dry, yet a few rain showers will be possible for Friday.
Have a great weekend!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
