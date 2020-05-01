Stewart-Haas Racing to deliver 2 million facemasks to Novant Health facilities

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Stewart-Haas Racing, based out of Kannapolis, is working to deliver facemasks and supplies to Novant Health facilities in the Charlotte area.
The racing company is using two of its racing transporters to pick up about two million facemasks and will be taking them to Novant Health to making sure those working at the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic are protected.
Stewart-Haas Racing repurposed two of the 53-foot haulers it typically uses for taking racecars to tracks across the country to secure much needed Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).
Face masks and other PPE items have been in critical demand for healthcare workers.
Upon hearing PPE supply was available amid concerns about shipment and delivery, Stewart-Haas Racing deployed its resources to ensure the critical supplies were delivered to Novant Health.
“If you want something done quickly and efficiently, partner with a NASCAR team,” said Mark Welch, senior vice president of supply chain atNovant Health. “Stewart-Haas Racing stepped up in a big way. They took hold of a complex logistical situation and delivered life-saving equipment to Novant Health. The masks they delivered will ensure our supply of this critical necessity is replenished.”
