South Carolina state parks reopen, some restrictions still in place

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) -Calling all nature lovers and those wanting to get some fresh air.
After closing for more than a month, the South Carolina state parks reopened on Friday.
To celebrate, state rangers put together a cheeky video reopening the gates of the parks.
People poured into the South Carolina parks, such as Andrew Jackson State Park in Lancaster, all day Friday.
The trails that once sat empty were traveled on again by people and pets alike. The windy day brought out kite flyers.
Some people enjoyed picnics on the grass or in their cars, like visitor Jennifer Adams.
”We have been cooped up for quite some time inside and we thought, it’s such a beautiful day," Adams said.
Adams and her daughter brought their scooters to ride around the park.
She thinks it is a positive step in the right reopening direction.
”I sure hope so. I would like to see more things reopen," Adams said.
If anyone plans on going to a park, there are several restrictions to know.
Social distancing still applies, so people still need to stay six feet apart. The order that states no more than three people to a group also applies, unless the people are related.
Each park has a lowered capacity.
When it reaches max capacity, the gates will be closed and will not reopen until some people leave.
Playgrounds and canoe-kayak rentals will still be closed. Group facilities are also closed to the public.
Golf courses, most trails and some outdoor spaces are open though.
If you have a camping or cabin rental reservation, the staff will honor those.
There will be some museums, stores and similar buildings opening gradually. You can find the information on those here.
The parks have signs stating the no groups of three or more that isn’t family and people still have to social distance.
Lindsey Musgrave thinks having some restrictions makes for a safer time.
”I’m all for it I think it’s a great idea," Musgrave said. "Everyone seems to be keeping their distance so I think it’s a good policy to have.”
The word compromise came to mind about the park’s reopening restrictions.
”That way people are able to not stay cooped up in the house," Musgrave said. "They’re getting their exercise yet still respecting everyone’s boundaries to keep everyone as safe as we can.”
Anyone coming to the parks is encouraged to buy their tickets online to reduce interactions with staff.
