S.C. Gov. McMaster to speak on coronavirus response, more than 6,000 cases confirmed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTV) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has an update to share on the state’s coronavirus outbreak response.
McMaster and public health officials will host a news conference at 4 p.m. Friday.
The governor could possibly issue an order regarding the opening of restaurants in South Carolina. During several meetings this week of his accelerateSC task force, McMaster talked about wanting restaurants to reopen as soon as possible.
There were 160 new COVID-19 cases were reported by South Carolina health officials Friday, bringing the state’s total up to 6,258. At least 224 people in the state have died.
On Wednesday, South Carolina health officials identified 29 additional deaths associated with COVID-19 that had not been previously reported.
The total number of S.C. cases in the WBTV viewing area by county include:
- Chester County: 26 cases
- Chesterfield County: 58 cases
- Lancaster County: 99 total cases
- York County: 215 cases
As of April 29, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 15,251 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 2,009 were positive and 13,242 were negative. A total of 56,512 total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state.
As of Thursday, 4,512 hospital beds are available and 6,894 are utilized, which is a 60.7% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 6,984 beds currently used, 307 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
DHEC’s interactive maps were updated to include the latest confirmed and estimated COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code.
South Carolina state parks are reopening Friday, May 1. They were closed through the month of April.
All 47 state parks will be reopening, with the exception of Edisto Beach State Park where city officials there are still working out a time to open back up to the public. For every other state park, visitors are welcome, though you can expect to see several restrictions in place.
South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease.
