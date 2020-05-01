Police arrest man for break-ins at Charlotte neighborhood

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested following a series of break-ins at a Charlotte community.
Antonio Torres, 21, has been charged with first-degree burglary, two counts of breaking and entering, one count of attempted breaking and entering, four counts of larceny after breaking and entering and two counts of larceny from a motor vehicle.
Torres is in custody at the Mecklenburg County Jail.
He is accused of breaking into homes in Charlotte’s Marlow Community.
Police responded to burglary calls on Denning Place around 5 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Officers said five residents were asleep inside their home when a person broke a window and stole several items from inside. The accused thief also stole from two unlocked vehicles in the driveway and then took off before officers arrived.
A few hours later, officers responded to reports of a break-in on Barncliff Road. The accused thief stole from a utility room, then attempted to break into the residential portion of the victim’s home.
The thief, identified as Torres, took off but was quickly caught by police.
Much of the stolen property was recovered and detectives interviewed Torres, who was then arrested.
