New information: North Carolina releases lab-confirmed data by zip code

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina has new data as it continues to combat the COVID-19 outbreak.
On Friday, the state released lab-confirmed cases by zip codes on its website.
Previously, the state has been releasing data based on county details.
“We hope to roll out new data as we also work to respond to this crisis,” said Dr. Mandy Cohen, Secretary of the NC Department of Health and Human Services. “We hope new data will be helpful to everyone.”
Cohen says there will be some limitations.
Data will not be updated for counties with a population of less than 500, and counties that have less than five lab-confirmed coronavirus cases.
“That’s consistent with the policy from the National Center for Health Statistics to help people from being identified,” Cohen said. “That doesn’t mean there aren’t people with COVID-19 in those zip codes.”
The new data will be updated on https://www.ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus.
As of Friday afternoon, there have been 10,923 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Carolina, with 399 deaths.
North Carolina is under a stay-at-home order until May 8.
Gov. Roy Cooper and state health leaders are hopeful it can begin easing restrictions next week and move on to phase one of North Carolina’s three phases of recovery, which would allow more businesses to reopen and permit more residents to return to work.
Still, Cohen urges residents to continue abiding by the social distancing guidelines that have been set, along with washing hands and sanitizing.
Cohen says that statewide testing has increased, and the percentage of positive tests has decreased.
On Thursday, about 5,300 tests were conducted and the percent of positive results decreased to seven percent.
“I’m really proud to be a North Carolinian,” Cohen said. “We’ve done stuff that other states have struggled to do. We are putting ourselves in the best position possible for when we can ease these restrictions.”
