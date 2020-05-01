160 new COVID-19 cases reported in South Carolina, bringing total to 6,200+

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTV) - There were 160 new COVID-19 cases were reported by South Carolina health officials Friday, bringing the state’s total up to 6,258.
On Wednesday, South Carolina health officials identified 29 additional deaths associated with COVID-19 that had not been previously reported.
The state reports that one of the additional deaths involved an elderly person from Chesterfield County.
Nine of the most recently reported deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Anderson, Chesterfield, Clarendon, Florence, Greenville (2), Lexington (2) and Richland counties. Three occurred in middle-aged individuals from Anderson, Greenville and Richland counties.
The total number of S.C. cases in the WBTV viewing area by county include:
- Chester County: 26 cases
- Chesterfield County: 58 cases
- Lancaster County: 99 total cases
- York County: 215 cases
Prior to the first case of COVID-19 in South Carolina, DHEC proactively provided federal and state guidance to death certifiers across the state on the appropriate way to complete a death certificate in when COVID-19 is the cause or contributed to someone’s death.
In addition, DHEC continues to take steps to improve data quality and the reporting of COVID-19 confirmed cases and deaths, including:
- sending Health Alerts to facilities and providers,
- contacting private labs to remind them of their legal reporting requirements to DHEC’s disease control staff,
- updating the list of reportable conditions to specifically include COVID-19 cases and COVID-19-related deaths, and
As of April 22, per the updated List of Reportable Conditions, physicians and other healthcare providers must now report all COVID-19-related deaths to DHEC within 24 hours. All deaths reported to DHEC for death certificate registration by funeral directors must be done by law within five days of the date of death.
The report of an individual’s cause of death may be delayed if they had numerous medical issues or it takes longer to collect the personal demographic information from the family.
As of April 29, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 15,251 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 2,009 were positive and 13,242 were negative. A total of 56,512 total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state.
As of Thursday, 4,512 hospital beds are available and 6,894 are utilized, which is a 60.7% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 6,984 beds currently used, 307 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
DHEC’s interactive maps were updated to include the latest confirmed and estimated COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code.
In response to demand for nutritious foods during the COVID-19 pandemic, officials are providing additional food items to South Carolina WIC participants. Beginning April 27, 2020, and until further notice, participants
Officials encourage South Carolina families who are experiencing loss of income related to COVID-19 to apply to our WIC program. Since March, more than 4,000 new participants have enrolled in South Carolina’s WIC program. To apply for WIC, call 1-855-472-3432 to make an appointment. For more information, click here.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.