New commission to assess response to COVID-19 in nursing homes across country

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced a new panel yesterday called the Coronavirus Commission for Safety and Quality in Nursing Homes.
The commission is set to meet later this month to develop recommendations to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19.
It will be made up of leading industry experts, doctors and scientists, resident and patient advocates, family members, infection and prevention control specialists and state and local authorities.
Their goals will be ensuring nursing home residents are protected from COVID-19, improving the responsiveness of care delivery, identifying and mitigating COVID-19 transmission and improving compliance with infection control policies.
Michael Mayhew is still struggling to get answers after he said his mother died in Five Oaks Rehab in Concord.
He said if done right, this panel could be a blessing for residents and their families.
“All I’m hearing is coverups, evasiveness and a lack of transparency," Mayhew said. "It’s hard to say what was done properly and what was not done properly. It’s going to take the government to go in there and actually see, and maybe they will get answers because they are not giving me straight-forward answers.”
A spokesperson for Five Oaks sent WBTV this statement:
Five Oaks has implemented a COVID-19 specific Interdisciplinary Team devoted to implementing new measures to combat this invisible enemy. The steps we have taken to battle this virus have been like nothing we had ever done before.
- Every resident and every Care Team member has undergone the COVID-19 test
- Our residents and Care Team members who initially tested negative have ALL been retested
- Employees, as well as every other individual who must enter the building, are screened every time they enter our building, including temperature checks and any symptoms of illness.
- We have modified vast aspects of communal life at Five Oaks in order to reduce the spread of the virus, including:
- Limiting Facility Entry Points and Screening Every Person that Enters the Building, including each Care Team Member
- Restricting Visitors
- Restructuring Deliveries
- Eliminating Communal Dining
- Modifying Laundry Services
- Changing Roommate Assignments, as needed
- Modifying the format in which Activities are provided
- Five Oaks has also increased our housekeeping efforts in an environment that was already focused on infection control.
Mayhew told WBTV that he was allowed to go inside to say his goodbyes after his mother died.
He said he was given gloves and a mask but was not screened or tested for his temperature.
This commission plans to meet in late May.
