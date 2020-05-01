More than 29K counterfeit coronavirus test kits seized in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - More than 29,000 counterfeit and prohibited coronavirus test kits have been seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in Cincinnati, according to a news release from the agency.
In the last 45 days, CBP says their officers in Cincinnati have seized 29,438 kits.
CBP says these fraudulent and unapproved tests were collected during 62 seizures which took place throughout the course of the pandemic.
The domestic value of these kits is a little more than $588,000, according to CBP.
“Our officers know their role on the frontline is critical to the health and safety of the American people,” Richard Gillespie, Port Director, Cincinnati said. “At a time when the country is in the middle of a National Emergency, our officers are dedicated to protecting our citizens and ensuring their safety.”
Criminals are smuggling and selling these counterfeit tests and safety equipment to people for their own illegal financial gain, CBP officials say.
An additional 52 seized shipments are still awaiting review by the Food and Drug Administration, according to the CBP news release.
