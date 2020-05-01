Meck budget recommendation only sees slight increase because of COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Despite a slugging economy, Mecklenburg County Manager Dena Diorio revealed Friday that the county still expects an increase in revenues.
In her budget recommendation, Diorio suggested moderately increasing spending although funding for one-time expenditures in county departments would be slashed by 60 percent compared to the 2020 budget.
The county manager recommended that property taxes not change in FY2021.
Diorio and Assistant County Manager Michael Bryant said that they don’t want to repeat the past mistakes of local government spending in the face of the 2008 recession.
Because of that, they said they prioritized not dipping too much into the county’s reserve funds.
Despite a projected $7 million drop in sales tax revenues compared to 2020, expected revenues for the county are still up because of projected property tax revenues.
However, if the recommended budget is passed, it would mark a plateau in spending compared to previous years.
In FY2020, the budget increased by $160 million, about 9.2 percent.
The recommendation for FY2021 is just an increase of $5.6 million, or .3 percent.
The part of the budget sheet that sees the biggest impact is one-time spending.
In FY2020, the county spent more than $81 million in one-time expenses covering everything from $9 million for replacing election equipment to $12.6 million for CMS security upgrades.
In FY2021, the recommended budget is just $33 million.
One of the big discrepancies is in affordable housing where, in 2020, commissioners approved $11 million in one-time expenditures, whereas, the recommendation from the county manager this year is just $4 million.
County commissioners will discuss the budget at an upcoming May 12 public hearing.
Mecklenburg residents can weigh in on the recommended budget here.
