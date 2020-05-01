Man led deputies on high-speed chase up I-77, attempted to ram patrol cars

YORK COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested Thursday evening after leading deputies on a multi-county pursuit into York County.
The chase started in Richland County and ended near mile marker 87 on I-77 in York County when the driver lost control.
Glen Adams, from Lexington, South Carolina, was arrested.
Deputies say Adams reached speeds up to 110 mph and attempted to ram deputies with his car, but was unsuccessful. There was only minor damage to a few patrol cars.
After the driver lost control of the vehicle, he was blocked by a Chester County Sheriff’s deputy.
Adams and his passenger were taken to Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill where Adams was cleared with minor injuries and arrested.
Adams was taken to the Chester County Detention Center where he is facing charges of Failure to Stop for Blue Lights, Reckless Driving and Driving Under Suspension.
