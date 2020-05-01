Man drowns after driving past floodwater barricades in Cabarrus County

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An 82-year-old man drowned after trying to drive through floodwaters in Cabarrus County on Thursday.
Deputies responded around 3:13 p.m. to a vehicle that was trapped in the floodwaters near the intersection of Miami Church Road and Barrier-Georgeville Road.
When deputies arrived, they around a silver Mercedes-Benz in the floodwaters of Dutch-Buffalo Creek with a person in the driver’s seat.
The vehicle was floating downstream from the roadway.
Emergency personnel were unable to pull the vehicle from the water before it became completely submerged, according to deputies.
Multiple rescue crews then began recovery efforts.
Deputies said that the body of the driver was recovered and identified as 82-year-old Roger Armistead, from Concord.
Investigators determined that Armistead bypassed N.C. Department of Transportation barricades that indicated the roadway was closed due to heavy rainfall earlier in the day.
The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office, Georgeville Fire Department, Concord Fire Department, Cabarrus County EMS, Charlotte Fire Department Dive Team, Cabarrus County Squad 410 and Midland, Allen and West Stanly fire departments all assisted in the operation.
