LIST: Coronavirus testing sites in Mecklenburg County from May 4-6

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Below are the coronavirus testing sites in Mecklenburg County for the week of May 4-6. Testing is from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Residents with symptoms are encouraged to come and be tested.
- Monday May 4th 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 PM
- McCrorey YMCA Parking Lot (3801 Beatties Ford Road #3215, Charlotte, NC 28216)
- Rockwell AME Zion Church Parking Lot (6101 Rockwell Church Road, Charlotte, NC 28269)
- Tuesday May 5th 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 PM
- Antioch Missionary Baptist Church Parking Lot (232 Skyland Ave., Charlotte, NC 28205)
- Wednesday May 6th 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
- Greenville Memorial AME Zion Church Parking Lot (6116 Monteith Drive, Charlotte, NC 28213)
- Greater Mt. Sinai Baptist Church Parking Lot (1243 West Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28208)
