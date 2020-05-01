LIST: Coronavirus testing sites in Mecklenburg County from May 4-6

LIST: Coronavirus testing sites in Mecklenburg County from May 4-6
(Source: AP)
By WBTV Web Staff | May 1, 2020 at 7:38 PM EDT - Updated May 1 at 7:38 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Below are the coronavirus testing sites in Mecklenburg County for the week of May 4-6. Testing is from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Residents with symptoms are encouraged to come and be tested.

  • Monday May 4th 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 PM
  1. ‪McCrorey YMCA Parking Lot (3801 Beatties Ford Road #3215, Charlotte, NC  28216)
  2. Rockwell AME Zion Church Parking Lot (6101 Rockwell Church Road, Charlotte, NC  28269)
  • ‪Tuesday May 5th 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 PM
  1. Antioch Missionary Baptist Church Parking Lot (232 Skyland Ave., Charlotte, NC 28205)
  • Wednesday May 6th 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
  1. ‪Greenville Memorial AME Zion Church Parking Lot (6116 Monteith Drive, Charlotte, NC 28213)
  2. ‪Greater Mt. Sinai Baptist Church Parking Lot (1243 West Blvd., Charlotte, NC  28208)

Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.