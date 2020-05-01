Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SOUTH CAROLINA
Sen. Scott praises McMaster's 'slow progress' to reopen SC
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — As parts of the state begin to reopen to commerce and recreation, U.S. Sen. Tim Scott is praising South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster’s response to the coronavirus outbreak, measures that have been met with criticism from both sides of the political aisle. Scott said Thursday during a Facebook live conversation about the state’s business community that he feels McMaster "has handled this entire crisis really well.” Since beginning a stair-step economic shutdown as the coronavirus spread in March, McMaster has repeatedly stressed his desire for a swift, yet safe, financial reopening, noting the severe toll the outbreak has had on individual workers and businesses.
LEGISLATURE RETURNS
South Carolina House and Senate to return on May 12
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Legislature plans to return in less than two weeks as lawmakers face a deadline to pass key bills before they are required to adjourn. House Speaker Jay Lucas and Senate President Harvey Peeler released a joint letter Thursday saying both chambers will meet on May 12. The General Assembly is expected to pass bills allowing them to take up a number of matters in a special session and extend the time to pass a budget. Lawmakers planned to finish all this work the last time they met on April 8. But lawmakers had an angry, public disagreement over restrictions on Santee Cooper.
CHILDREN SHOT
Boy, 7, killed by gunshots fired into South Carolina home
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a 7-year-old boy was killed and his 13-year-old sister hurt after more than a dozen shots were fired into their South Carolina home. Investigators say seven children total were staying with a mother and a grandmother at the Columbia home when the shooting happened Wednesday night. Columbia Police say they haven’t figured out why the shooting happened or who was being targeted. Authorities say Knowledge Simms was shot in the upper body and died at the hospital while his sister was hit in the arm, had surgery and is alert. Investigators say more than a dozen shell casings from two different weapons were found outside the home.
KAYAK DEATH
Citadel's football team chaplain killed in kayak accident
RUSSELLVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A man who served as a football team chaplain for The Citadel in South Carolina has died after overturning in a kayak. Berkeley County Coroner George Oliver told news outlets on Tuesday that 26-year-old Ra’Shaud Graham was boating around several other people when the vessel capsized near the Amos Gourdine Boat Landing in Russellville. The coroner said Graham tried to swim to shore but went underwater. The Citadel said in a statement Tuesday that Graham graduated from the military college in 2016 and later returned to be a campus representative for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes organization and a chaplain to the football team.
WANTED MAN-MURDER
Sheriff: Man wanted for S.C. murder arrested in Florida
MIAMI (AP) — Authorities said a man wanted for murder in South Carolina was captured in Florida. Corey Jermaine Troupe was arrested Thursday by police in Dade County, Florida. Authorities in South Carolina said 49-year-old Troupe had a warrant out for his arrest in York County for the fatal shooting of 34-year-old Tony J. Stephens, who was found dead near an intersection in a rural area. Details about the shooting or the relationship between Troupe and Stephens weren’t immediately released. It’s unclear whether Troupe will waive extradition. It’s also unclear whether Troupe had an attorney.
CAR VIDEO-CHILD ON HOOD
Police: Woman drove car with her 5-year-old child on hood
Rock Hill, S.C. (AP) — A woman who allegedly recorded a video of herself driving a car while her 5-year-old child was sitting on the hood of the vehicle has been arrested in South Carolina. News outlets report 26-year-old Thrista Miquisha Johnson turned herself in Tuesday after Rock Hill police learned about the video and issued a warrant for her arrest. Police told the Rock Hill Herald the video was taken near an apartment building in the city just two day earlier. Police say they don’t know how fast the car was moving in the video, but noted that the child wasn't injured. Johnson has been charged with child neglect.