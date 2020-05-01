Gym owner cited for re-opening despite NC stay at home order

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Law enforcement issued a citation Friday morning to a gym owner who re-opened his doors, despite the North Carolina governor’s stay-at-home mandate which is in place until at least May 8.
Muscleworx Fitness owner Jason Morgan reopened Thursday morning at 6 a.m. out of what he called “financial necessity."
Morgan said he wasn’t trying to make any kind of political statement by opening for business again, weeks ahead of when the state could enter phase two, when gyms will tentatively be allowed to open under Governor Roy Cooper’s executive order. Instead, he said he was simply trying to survive.
According to Morgan, deputies said they would padlock the doors if he continued to operate his business until Governor Roy Cooper issues a new executive order allowing non-essential businesses to reopen.
Morgan was taking customers temperatures as they arrived, and had hand sanitizer available throughout the gym in an effort to keep his members safe, but said he did not think the number of COVID-19 cases locally justified the extreme measures being taken.
His attorney Barry Henline, who also happens to be a member of his gym, is prepared to defend the business owner.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.