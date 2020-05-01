First responders and Pink Heals give handmade face masks to Icard McDonald’s

ICARD, N.C. (WBTV) - Ever since the pandemic began, many restaurants have reached out to help first responders and others.
McDonald’s has been providing free meals to front line emergency personnel to thank them for their service.
On Friday, those front line workers stopped at the McDonald’s in Icard to thank them. A parade of fire engines and patrol cars from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office went by the takeout line.
That’s when the Foothills Chapter of Pink Heals, riding in their pink firetruck, stopped with a gift for the McDonald’s workers.
Darlene Huffman turned over 25 handmade face masks to the managers at the store.
“Giving each employee one and telling them We appreciate what they’ve done for us,” said Huffman.
The store requires its employees to wear masks and manager Cristy Hayes says these new face masks will come in handy.
“They are awesome,” she said. Several people with Pink Heals made the masks.
About 25 were given to folks at the Icard McDonald’s, the same amount will go to a McDonald’s in Hickory.
