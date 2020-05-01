Expect a major temperature-turnaround this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a chilly start, temperatures will slowly warm-up into the mid 60s under mostly sunny skies this afternoon.
Overnight temperatures will return to the 40s under clear skies as high pressure moves in for the weekend.
Saturday will be sunny with high temperatures slightly above-average in the mid to upper 70s, but even warmer weather is in store as a new week begins.
In fact, Sunday and Monday’s high temperatures will reach into the low to mid 80s with increasing cloud cover as a cold front approaches the area.
After a dry Saturday, there's a slight chance for a thundershower or two Sunday evening. Better chances for rain and storms come into play Monday, mainly scattered, and Tuesday, more widespread.
Meanwhile, highs are expected to fall back down to the 70s Tuesday and in the days thereafter.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.