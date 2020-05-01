Crime Stoppers: Police looking for man who robbed east Charlotte hotel, one arrest already made

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are searching for a man involved in a robbery at an east Charlotte hotel. The incident happened at the Greenleafe Inn on Monroe Road around 3 a.m. last Saturday morning.
Detective Adrian Johnson from the CMPD Crime Stoppers explained that two men entered the hotel and kicked open the door to the hotel office.
“By threat of a weapon, they demanded cash from the victim. The victim never seen the weapon, but the suspects both claimed that they had a weapon,” said Johnson.
Surveillance images from the hotel’s security cameras show the two men believed to be suspects in the robbery.
“The victim did the right thing. The victim complied with what the suspects demanded, not knowing if the suspect had a weapon or not, and the victim still followed through and did what they were supposed to do,” explained Johnson.
This isn’t the first time that alleged criminal activity has happened at the Greenleafe Inn. In July of 2019, security cameras captured the moment a person was seen firing gunshots into one of the hotel rooms.
WBTV asked Johnson if the hotel has become a ‘trouble spot’ for crime.
“I really wouldn’t say a trouble spot, but we have multiple reports taken already this year at this location. We’re willing to work with anybody to make sure it’s a safe environment,” said the detective.
Johnson said police have already arrested one of the two men believed to have robbed the hotel. Douglas Hickman has been arrested and is facing multiple charges in connection to the robbery.
Police said they still need help identifying the other man who was involved in the incident.
“We’re gonna need the people that live here as well as the people that work here, we’re gonna need their help to make this a safer place for everybody,” said Johnson.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.