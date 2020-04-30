Cool end to the week, big weekend warm-up

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’re starting off in the chilly 40s this morning and the cooler-than-average air will stick around on today as high temperatures are only set to reach the mid to upper 60s under mostly sunny skies.
There will be a noticeable breeze as well – again – but the rain chance is zero today, so enjoy the sunshine!
The promised weekend warming trend is still in the forecast, but it won’t start until after we get through another cool start in the 40s. There’ll be a ton of sunshine around Saturday with a nice temperature-turn-around. We’ll wind up in the upper 70s Saturday afternoon.
Sunday will be even warmer, with afternoon readings jumping into the middle 80s, well above-average for early May.
The weekend likely remains rain-free around Charlotte, but there is a small thundershower risk late Sunday – mainly over the mountains – as a weak front approaches from the west.
That front could bring another small shower chance Monday before a more important system brings a better chance late Tuesday into Wednesday. We’ll stay warm in advance of that front with more warm 80s in the forecast Monday, settling back into the seasonal 70s Tuesday and Wednesday.
Stay safe and have a terrific Friday & weekend!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
