Chris Buescher is ready to restart the NASCAR season

“We are all competitive natured and if we sit around too long, we’re going to all be racing lawn mowers across the front yard,” said Buescher. “That doesn’t help our skill set and the I Racing hasn’t quite scratched that itch for me. I need to get in a race car and have that feeling, the power behind you, the smells that are going to go along with it. It sounds a little strange but there’s nothing like doing the real thing.”