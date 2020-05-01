Chris Buescher is ready to restart the NASCAR season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - During this time of the pandemic, a lot of NASCAR driver used I Racing to keep their skills sharp, but Cup Series driver Chris Buescher says this restart of NASCAR could not have come at a better time.
“We are all competitive natured and if we sit around too long, we’re going to all be racing lawn mowers across the front yard,” said Buescher. “That doesn’t help our skill set and the I Racing hasn’t quite scratched that itch for me. I need to get in a race car and have that feeling, the power behind you, the smells that are going to go along with it. It sounds a little strange but there’s nothing like doing the real thing.”
Buescher’s best finish this season was a 3rd place finish in the Daytona 500. In that same race, his team mate at Roush Fenway Racing, Ryan Newman, had a scary crash at the finish line. He would sustain a head injury that took him out the #6 car for the next 3 races. Just last week, Newman was cleared to race again and he will be back in his ride May 17th in Darlington.
“He’s getting that itch that we all have as race car drivers to get back in that seat and go be competitive,” said Buescher. “He is eligible for the playoffs as we go back to racing which is awesome. I’m excited to get back on track with him and learn from him and really happy to see him doing so well.”
As the series gets ready to go back racing, things will look a whole lot different. They will race without fans for the first 2 stops at Darlington and Charlotte which is going to be weird.
“The amount of people in the stands, cheering and screaming to the smoke rolling out of the infield from everybody cooking and tailgating-- none of that is going to be there,” said Buescher. “It’s going to be still and quiet and just spooky.”
And that is why it is going to be important to put on a great show for the fans to watch on TV.
Of course Buescher hopes that show includes a win soon. He has one career victory in the Cup Series back in 2016 at the rain and fog shorten Pennsylvania 400 at Pocono.
“We did not go to the typical victory lane because there were tornadoes in the area,” said the 2015 Xfinity Series Champ. “The bottom fell out of the sky and it flooded the garage so we were in a make shift area and we didn’t get the normal celebration that everybody does.”
Which is great preparation for what victory lane could be now in the days of COVID-19. Normally it is packed with team members, the media, and sponsors but because of social distancing, that can not happen now.
“I guess if we go win Darlington, it will be the same situation. I won’t complain about it one bit. I’d love to go win that race."
And he will have his chance 16 days from now.
