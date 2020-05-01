BeTheLight: Grand Strand high school stadiums light up to honor Class of 2020

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Grand Strand community came together Friday night to honor graduating high school seniors.
Horry County high schools took part in a national event called #BeTheLight campaign where they turned on their stadium lights at 20:20 military time (8:20 p.m.) for 20 minutes to honor the Class of 2020.
At Myrtle Beach High School, the Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium scoreboard displayed all the names of the graduating seniors.
Members of the community were also able to take part by turning on their porch lights.
The Myrtle Beach Fire Department celebrated the Class of 2020 by turning on their fire engine lights, and the Horry County Police Department displayed a sign outside of Socastee High School that congratulated high school seniors and wished them a bright future. The Myrtle Beach Pelicans also lit up their stadium to support the Class of 2020.
Below are social media posts from across the Grand Strand, honoring the Class of 2020:
