Armed protesters gather at Ohio Statehouse ahead of Gov. DeWine’s coronavirus briefing; state’s death toll tops 1,000

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Protests erupted outside of the Ohio capitol building on Friday afternoon following the announcement that the state’s stay-at-home order is being extended to May 29.
As of Friday, the Department of Health said 1,002 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 18,743 cases reported statewide.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Dr. Amy Acton, of the state’s Department of Health, held a regular briefing on Friday to discuss the newest COVID-19 case data and the latest updates to the state’s plan to reopen.
May 1 marks the first phase of the Governor’s “Responsible RestartOhio” plan, which permits health care providers to begin performing non-essential procedures again.
Dr. Acton also announced that the state’s stay-at-home order has been extended to May 29, with several revisions made to allow the changes made under Gov. DeWine’s reopening strategy.
“It’s no longer a stay-at-home order. It’s a stay safe order,” Gov. DeWine described.
As of May 1, Franklin County is the region with the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ohio, with 2,589 total.
The state’s numbers, according to Dr. Acton, which now include probable cases per CDC guidelines, likely don’t reflect all of the cases because testing is only being used to screen individuals who are hospitalized or work in the health care field.
She also described that seeing a significant increase in daily cases shouldn’t be alarming because the testing capacity is expanding.
An additional 781 cases and 80 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 3,634 hospitalizations reported on Friday, 1,056 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
