7-year-old killed, 13-year-old hurt in shooting at Columbia home; police searching for suspect

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A child was killed and a teenager was hurt in a shooting in Columbia on Wednesday night, police confirmed.
It happened at a home on Tarragon Drive, a spokeswoman for the Columbia Police Department confirmed. That’s off Farrow Road near Columbia College Drive.
Police say a 7-year-old boy and 13-year-old girl were both shot.
The boy died. He has not yet been identified.
Police have not shared the condition of the teen.
So far, no arrests have been made. Police need the public’s help to track down surveillance video and other tips that could help them find the person who pulled the trigger.
Chief Skip Holbrook is holding a news conference at 4 p.m. about the case, along with Mayor Steve Benjamin, Coroner Gary Watts and city council members.
