15-year-old girl missing from Mooresville, officials using drones to search

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 15-year-old girl is missing from Mooresville Thursday night, and officials are using drones to search for her.
Mooresville Police Department and Mooresville Fire Rescue are currently searching for missing 15-year-old Selena.
Selena was last seen at the intersection of Montebello and Plantation Ridge Drive.
She is 5′3″ and approximately 110 pounds. She has long black curly hair, braces and was last seen wearing a beige hoodie, blue jeans and purple birkenstock sandals.
Officials say search crews will be on foot patrol and using drones to continue to search in the Morrison Plantation neighborhood.
Residents are advised to be aware they will have flashlights and may be searching close to homes. Anyone with concerns can call 911 and they will verify.
If you have seen Selena or have any information on her location, please contact Mooresville Police Department at 704-664-3311.
