Woman charged with DWI with two-month-old in car, her father charged when he arrived on scene

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman and her father were both charged separately with driving while impaired in Salisbury.
According to police, an officer made a traffic stop on Brittney Lauren Shupe, 23, of Goodson Road. Shupe was driving a Volkswagen Jetta at the time. The stop was made in the 1300 block of Jake Alexander Boulevard just after midnight on Thursday. Shupe’s two-month-old child was in the car at the time.
Police reported finding Xanax bars and the seizure control medicine Gabapentin in the car.
Shupe was charged with driving wile impaired, misdemeanor child abuse, and drug possession.
As the traffic stop was taking place, police called Shupe’s parents to come to the scene. When they arrived, they noted that Shupe’s father, Mark Mowery, was intoxicated.
Mowery, 58, of Goodson Road, was charged with driving while impaired.
Mowery and Shupe were released on a written promise to appear in court.
The Department of Social Services was called to look after the child.
