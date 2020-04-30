With no real golf at Quail Hollow, the tournament tees up a virtual Wells Fargo Invitational

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The first round of the Wells Fargo Championship was suppose to tee off Thursday morning but due to the pandemic, that didn’t happen.
Certainly a bummer for the true Charlotte golf fan, but the tournament is offering some virtual golf with the Wells Fargo Championship Virtual Invitational.
It will have a field of 25 golfers that include past champions like Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy. It will also have local and regional golfers like Webb Simpson and Harold Varner. And rounding out the field is Phil Mickelson, who is the tournament’s all time leader in top 10 finishes.
“We randomly pick a year between 2003 and last year and with the help of ShotLink, they are able to punch that in and then they go find the players first round scores,” said Wells Fargo Championship director of communications Lee Patterson. “If they didn’t play that year or they missed the cut say on the weekend, then they went to the closest weekend that they did participate in.”
On Friday, another random year draw will take place and the scores from the golfers 2nd round during that year will be added to the first round score and this process will continue until Sunday when the winner will be crowned.
You might think this process will favor a golfer like Rory McIlroy. He is the only 2 time winner of this event. He has the lowest round in history at 61. He has the lowest 72 hole score at 267 and he has the largest margin of victory at 7.
“You would think that it might,” said Patterson. “You would think it might slant toward Phil’s way as well. You will just have to see.”
In today’s first round, the random year was 2007. There is a 4 way tie at the top at 5 under with Vijay Singh and David Toms highlighting that list. Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are tied for 7th at 2 under. Rory is not even in the top 10.
Going to be interesting to see how this shakes out in the end.
The winner of the first and hopefully last virtual invitational will have a donation given to charity in his name.
