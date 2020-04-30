Wanted: Police looking for man suspected in Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are looking for a man who is suspected in a shooting in Charlotte.
Detectives are requesting the public’s assistance in locating 28-year-old Reginald Trent Chisholm Jr., who is wanted for several outstanding warrants.
On April 8 around 1:45 a.m., officers responded to an assault with deadly weapon call on Cherry Street.
When officers arrived, they found a male with a gunshot wound. As apart of the continued investigation, detectives identified Chisholm as a suspect in this case, and warrants were issued for his arrest.
Chisholm is currently wanted for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, firearm by felon, and shooting within city limits.
Police say Chisholm is known to be homeless and often frequents the area of Luther Street and Cherry Street, as well as local shelters. Chisholm is described as standing 5’4” and weighing 130 pounds.
The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Chisholm is asked to call 911. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.