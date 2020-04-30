United: Niner Nation - One Year Later

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This week, the campus of UNC Charlotte and our community is remembering one of the darkest days in Charlotte’s history.
Six students were shot and two were killed when a gunman opened fire inside a classroom on April 30th, 2019.
As we look back on that day, WBTV’s education reporter Chandler Morgan covered how the UNC Charlotte community has grown stronger over the past year, showing there’s hope even through tragedy.
Throughout the week, WBTV has explored the changes made for the UNC Charlotte family and reflecting on the strength and resilience shown by Niner Nation.
Our stories aired each night at 6 p.m. with special coverage from WBTV on the day of the year anniversary, Thursday, April 30.
UNC Charlotte hosted a virtual remembrance ceremony through its outlets, the day of the year anniversary.
