UNC Charlotte holds virtual remembrance ceremony, displays wreaths on anniversary of campus tragedy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On the one-year anniversary of the tragic deadly shooting on the UNC Charlotte campus, Niner Nation filled the campus, with support, remembrance and hope.
What was originally planned to be an in-person remembrance ceremony, was turned virtual, due to social distancing guidelines recommended from COVID-19 precautions.
“Today marks the anniversary of the most tragic moment in our history as a university," introduced Chancellor Philip Dubois. “On this day one year ago we experienced the unimaginable.”
Through tragedy, came time for reflection and remembrance for many.
The ceremony was lead by campus leaders including CBS news correspondent Don Dahler, a UNC Charlotte alum.
UNC Charlotte’s virtual remembrance ceremony took viewers on a journey, of heartbreak - of losing two of their own students, Reed Parlier and Riley Howell, but emphasised a celebration of their lives and their impact on their campus and community.
That celebration came through music and memories.
The remembrance of the events, however, did not stop there.
Two wreaths were placed by the University in front of the Kennedy building, where lost Parlier and Howell’s lives were lost one year ago.
Throughout the day, the front steps of the building decorated with flowers, candles, and messages of hope.
At the end of the day, WBTV was invited exclusively to a special ceremony taking those wreathes down - symbolizing a time for remembrance, but strength as Niner Nation perseveres.
“We will not be defined by the tragedy of April 30th, but by the strength of our collective response,' said Dubois. "Thank you for standing strong with Niner Nation.”
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.