Trevor Immelman feels Quail Hollow will be perfect for the President’s Cup

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Next year, the Wells Fargo Championship will be played in Maryland as the Quail Hollow Club prepares for the President’s Cup and the International team captain Trevor Immelman feels Charlotte is ready to host the world.
Immelman first got introduced to the Queen City in 2006 when he played in the Wachovia Championship which is now called the Wells Fargo Championship. In his first time playing at Quail Hollow, he would lose in a playoff to Jim Furyk.
“I remember coming so very close to getting my first PGA Tour win and was bitterly disappointed to lose out to Jim,” said Immelman. “But it was one of those tournaments that jump started my career.”
It certainly did as 2 years later, Immelman won the the Masters. But ever since that first tournament in Charlotte, the South African has grown fond of the Queen City.
“I’ve visited Quail many many times, played in the PGA Tour events there, and covering the PGA Championship,” said Immelman. “Also one of my best friends lives on the golf course.”
Immelman is also a huge Clemson Tiger football fan and is close friends with Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney. So he flies through Charlotte often to get to games in Death Valley. His time here in the Queen City and his knowledge of Quail Hollow gives him confidence that this city is ready for this big time event.
First let’s start with the golf course...
“The way that Quail Hollow is designed, there are so many holes that have a risk, reward factor,” said Immelman. “I think of the 7th and 8th on the front side and then that finishing stretch from 14 all the way to the Green Mile. Those are going to be opportunities for players in the match play format to play a little bit more aggressively. That’s going to be very exciting for spectators to watch.”
Then there is the city of Charlotte...
“It’s a great sporting city,” said Immelman. “They’ve got an NFL team, an NBA team, all of the NASCAR presence-- events that we have had there have always been well attended and it should be a great spectacle.”
Immelman and the International team will certainly be looking to change their fortune in this President’s Cup. All-time the International team is 1-11-1 in this tournament. Last year, they entered the final day with the lead but Team USA stormed back for the win. But that performance gives Immelman hope that this next team can pull out the victory.
“I feel like Melbourne was a bit of a turning point. Captain Els (Ernie Els) for the 2019 President’s Cup really did a great job of finding a way to create a plan for us-- a blueprint we can follow. The leadership team of that particular squad really did a great job of putting all of that together. Ultimately, the players did a great job of playing better golf and that’s why I think we came so close. We fell a little short on that final day, but I think it gave us a little bit of belief that we got a nice shot next time.”
And that next time will be right here in Charlotte in September of 2021.
