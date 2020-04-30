Trevor Immelman feels Quail Hollow will be perfect for the President’s Cup

“I feel like Melbourne was a bit of a turning point. Captain Els (Ernie Els) for the 2019 President’s Cup really did a great job of finding a way to create a plan for us-- a blueprint we can follow. The leadership team of that particular squad really did a great job of putting all of that together. Ultimately, the players did a great job of playing better golf and that’s why I think we came so close. We fell a little short on that final day, but I think it gave us a little bit of belief that we got a nice shot next time.”