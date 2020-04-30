Strong winds damage homes in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC (WBTV) - Chesterfield County Emergency Officials say straight-line wind damaged some property and took down some trees early Thursday morning.
The town of Jefferson Mayor Chuck Raley says he heard sounds around 4 a.m. It damaged his house.
“Like they say a freight train type sound,” Raley said. “Didn’t last long, but as it started to ease off I could hear the trees snapping and a tree came through the house on the backside collapsed into the bedroom in the back - destroyed the house.”
The mayor says he will rebuild.
He has been in the house for more than 30 years.
The mayor says trees have come down before on his property during Hurricane Hugo but there was no structural damage to his house. This time his house is destroyed.
Raley says he is grateful he was the only one inside the house at the time of the storm.
“Normally, I would have three grandkids here,” Raley said. “But, they were gone for the week. That’s a good thing.”
Emergency crews say the straight-line wind had a path of about half of a mile. Several homes were impacted.
“Last night, my husband and I heard two,” neighbor Linda Pigg said. “It sounded like gunshots and we got up and looked around but I didn’t know a thing about it.”
When Pigg went outside, she saw her childhood home destroyed.
“It’s devastating,” Pigg said. “It will have to be torn down.”
There were power outages also on Thursday.
Crews said all power was restored around 12:30 p.m. Responders are still surveying the damage to determine all that was lost but leaders say the people in the town came together to help with cleanup. Fortunately, there were no injuries.
Emergency crews said the storm, combined with fighting COVID-19, put a strain on them.
Thursday Chesterfield County reported its first COVID-19 death.
Crews had double duty trying to keep people safe and taking care of the aftermath of the storm.
