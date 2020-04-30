Signs of the times boost spirits of students

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - For one group of students in our area, the pandemic has robbed them of some of life’s milestones. High school and college seniors are missing proms, awards ceremonies, and in some cases, even the traditional graduation ceremony.
One local business in our area has been called on heavily to provide a little cheer amid the disappointment.
Brenna Culp is a senior at East Rowan High, dealing with the same disappointments others have been dealing with since COVID-19 crashed the Class of 2020.
“It kind of hurt, graduation, senior awards, getting all the scholarship stuff done, not being able to walk the hallways, see my friends, it kind of hurts," Culp said.
One thing that give a least a little boost was the red, white, and blue sign placed in Brenna’s yard congratulating her as a Class of 2020 East Rowan High School senior.
“WHenever I looked out here I was like, oh, it’s from the school, it kind of felt good.”
And that’s the point, say Drew Harwood and Justin Overcash of Harwood Signs in Granite Quarry.
“It’s amazing how much the signs actually mean to the seniors," Harwood said. "Talking with the parents and all, they’ll send us pictures back with the senior standing in the yard with them. It means a lot more than what I thought it would, pretty good.”
It started a few weeks ago with a phone call from Carson High, then spread through the county, into Cabarrus County, and even App State and Elon. You might think a company that’s been around since 1954 would have seen it all by now, but they say this has been surprising, and once it got started, it just kind of took off.
“If your neighbor’s got it, you’re gonna get it pretty much," Harwood said.
And for the students it is a reminder that they haven’t been forgotten
“They’re still looking out for us," Culp added. "I didn’t realize they were going to do something like this, it’s pretty cool.”
Harwood Signs is also donating $3 from the sale of each sign back to the school.
