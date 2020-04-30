Salisbury woman asks WBTV for help after landlord avoids repairing apartment

“We inherited a property that was in heavy disrepair and had a large number of tenants that were involved with drugs/prostitution. In the last 15 month, 95% of the tenant base has been removed and the property has had a significant rehab which has included new roofs, completely landscaped, gut remodels of 75% of the units, new laundry facility (free), hallways and building repainted, security cameras installed and an office was placed on-premise. We are now experiencing extensive plumbing repairs on a 70-year-old building at the same time that we, as a country, are being asked to shelter in place and not go to work. The services of tradesmen, plumbers, and construction workers have been difficult to ascertain while our own maintenance staff has dealt with their own private family issues. We greatly appreciate the patience that our tenants have granted us during this worldwide pandemic and we have assured them that we are eagerly and actively addressing their situations. We pray for everyone’s safety during this time.”